7 Recipes to Use Up Leftover Storage Carrots

Thanks to the winter farmers markets, we’ve eaten well through the coldest, darkest months of the year. But now, we’re in mid-May and I am so excited to move on from storage crops …

Well, once those carrots (and other stragglers) get eaten up, that is. Do you have carrots still begging to be eaten? Here’s seven recipes — most from Maine Course, but a few from my long time food blog Sarah’s Cucina Bella — that are delicious, doable and totally perfect for making room for fresh spring veggies.

Saute Them

Get the recipe: Garlic Parsley Carrots

Have Them with Noodles

Get the recipe: Sesame Soba Noodles with Brussels Sprouts

Make Soup

Get the recipe: Alphabet Chicken Soup

Pickle Them for a Grain Bowl

Get the recipe: Roasted Vegetable Bowl with Pickled Carrots and Freekeh

Toss Them in Panzanella Salad

Get the recipe: Farmers Market Panzanella Salad

Make Muffins

Get the recipe: Carrot Raisin Muffins

Make Itty Bitty Cupcakes

Get the recipe: Carrot Mini Cupcakes with Dreamy Cream Cheese Frosting

Sarah Walker Caron

About Sarah Walker Caron

Sarah Walker Caron is senior features editor for the Bangor Daily News, and resident cook. She writes a cooking column, Maine Course, and is also author of "Grains as Mains: Modern Recipes Using Ancient Grains." Her recipes have appeared in the BDN, Betty Crocker publications, Glamour.com and more.