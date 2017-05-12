7 Recipes to Use Up Leftover Storage Carrots

Thanks to the winter farmers markets, we’ve eaten well through the coldest, darkest months of the year. But now, we’re in mid-May and I am so excited to move on from storage crops …

Well, once those carrots (and other stragglers) get eaten up, that is. Do you have carrots still begging to be eaten? Here’s seven recipes — most from Maine Course, but a few from my long time food blog Sarah’s Cucina Bella — that are delicious, doable and totally perfect for making room for fresh spring veggies.

Saute Them

Get the recipe: Garlic Parsley Carrots

Have Them with Noodles

Get the recipe: Sesame Soba Noodles with Brussels Sprouts

Make Soup

Get the recipe: Alphabet Chicken Soup

Pickle Them for a Grain Bowl

Get the recipe: Roasted Vegetable Bowl with Pickled Carrots and Freekeh

Toss Them in Panzanella Salad

Get the recipe: Farmers Market Panzanella Salad

Make Muffins

Get the recipe: Carrot Raisin Muffins

Make Itty Bitty Cupcakes

Get the recipe: Carrot Mini Cupcakes with Dreamy Cream Cheese Frosting