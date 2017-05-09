German-Style Roasted Cauliflower Salad with Lovage

The French call it false celery — or, at least that’s the translation for the term. And according to “The New Food Lover’s Companion,” it was once used as a treatment for … freckles.

After all as any “Anne of Green Gables,” fan knows, freckles are a curse — to Anne Shirley at least. I personally always found them cute and desirable.

In any case, the herb, available at spring farmers markets here in Maine, is lovage. Like the French term suggests, it has a flavor similar to celery — but without the texture. The leaves can be chopped, minced and otherwise cut up and used as a seasoning in dishes from vinaigrettes to salads to sauces. And the stalks are edible as well — cook them, perhaps in a stir fry?

Lovage and I first made acquaintance a year ago at the Bangor Farmers Market. I’d been eying it for weeks, intrigued by the name (I mean, come on, wouldn’t you be intrigued by something with such a fun name?) and finally asked Brittany from Wise Acres Farm in Kenduskeag. She kindly explained that it’s a herb, how it tasted and what to use it for.

Sold.

So when I saw lovage appear in the market again this spring, I had to buy some. I started considering applications in which this herb might be ideal. It could add vibrancy to a risotto, for instance, or freshen up a recipe for pesto or chimichurri. But what about a salad?

German potato salad is one of my very favorites — though I don’t think the German-style method of salad making should be reserved for white potatoes. No, it’s delicious with other things too like sweet potatoes or even roasted cauliflower.

In fact, I might go so far as to say it’s absolutely excellent with cauliflower. Indeed.

This salad has tender, caramelized pieces of roasted cauliflower, salty bits of bacon, piquant bits of red onion, bright freshness from lovage and parsley and a delightful sweet-tangy dressing. It’s fantastic — and perfect for all those barbecues that are sure to happen whenever the sun comes back.

To make this, you start by roasting cauliflower. For this, I toss one-inch pieces with olive oil, salt and pepper and roast it at a high temperature until it’s caramelized.

Then I combine it with crispy bacon, sweet onion, lovage and parsley. Finally, it’s all tossed with a sweet-savory vinaigrette.

Let it sit and chill a little before you serve it. These flavors improve and deep as it rests.

Then dig in, enjoy and marvel over how much good flavor lovage brings to this dish. Now … what else should I try it in?