When we shuffled onto the train in Portland last week, my kids situated themselves in the plus seats by the windows. The train soon jerked to a start and they watched as the Maine landscape — serene blue bodies of water and not-yet-awake trees — flew by. We passed through New Hampshire and then parts of Massachusetts before arriving in Boston, our destination for a school break adventure.

When planning for this break, I considered so many different destinations — from Floridian beaches to the nation’s capital. But it was Boston, close enough to get there via ground transportation in a few hours, that called to me.

While we’ve been there before a few times, there always seems to be more we can do there. And the getting there — taking a bus and then a train — was part of the adventure. New experiences are, right?

I love traveling with my kids. There’s something freeing about getting away from home to experience new things and places. It opens our eyes to the greater world and gives us valuable experiences that recharge and refuel us.

On this trip, we tried some new things including taking full advantage of the T, Boston’s subway system. Though I’ve used subways in most cities I’ve visited, this was the first time I really embraced it in Boston. And you know what? I liked it. And better yet, my kids loved it. Plus, it helped us to get to more parts of the city and do so much.

We also visited the Sky Walk at the Prudential Center, which not only has incredible views of the city but also has a wonderful exhibit on the history of immigration right now. If you happen to be in Boston soon, I highly recommend checking it out.

But after days of eating out, I love to come home to my kitchen where I can create all sorts of tasty dishes for dinner. Like this one — Fried Rice Style Roasted Vegetable Quinoa — which is a satisfying take on a takeout favorite.

This recipe trades rice for nutritious quinoa, which is a good source of protein, calcium, magnesium and more. Ready in about 25 minutes, it cooks as quickly as rice too (and can be stored and reheated with ease!).

Vegetables — cabbage, parsnips, carrots and onions — are roasted together with a bit of olive oil and a seasoning of salt and pepper. Once caramelized, the veggies lend a sweet meatiness to this vegetarian dish.

And then it’s finished off like an egg-free fried rice. The quinoa and veggies are toasted in oil together and then mixed with sesame oil and soy sauce. The result is a robust dish that serves four as a side dish, or two as a hearty main dish.