Sweet, tart, creamy and lovely … this recipe for Cranberry Honey Baked Brie is a delight to share at holiday parties.

Have you ever watched a tea bag steep? At first, it’s just clear, hot water with a tea bag immersed in it. But then the water and tea start to react to each other. Tendrils of color then disperse throughout, intertwining and ballooning.

Then, almost out of nowhere, the water changes color, becoming orange or red or brown or yellow or green or whatever color the tea you’re brewing is. It’s such a simple thing — steeping a tea bag — but it’s like art in motion when it happens.

There’s something beautiful about that.

There’s also something beautiful about the way snow coats tree branches after a snowfall. Though the snow makes for slippery driving conditions, there’s something lovely about curling up on a couch with a book and a mug of something warm when the world outside is painted white.

Beauty is everywhere around us. It’s in the way the ice forms on the Kenduskeag Stream, and in the art on our walls. It swirls on stage in performances like the Robinson Ballet’s production of “The Nutcracker” with the Bangor Symphony Orchestra this past weekend and in “Oliver!” happening at the Bangor Opera House by the Penobscot Theatre Company. Beauty is in the music we listen to, the vegetables we grow, the farmers markets we shop at and the smiles we share.

And beauty is in the connections we have with each other — family, friendship, common interests. There are so many things that bring us together. And when we come together around the holidays, sharing something delicious makes it all the better.

We just have to pause a bit to appreciate the beauty. Take a breath, look around.

Are you headed to holiday gatherings this week? This recipe is for you.

Cranberry Honey Baked Brie is perfect for sharing this holiday season as we come together. Warm, melty brie combines with warm cranberry sauce and sweet honey for a decadent appetizer that feels fancy.

But really, it’s pretty simple. Just three ingredients that together to make something creamy, sweet and tart, perfect for enjoying with fresh apple slices, bread or whatever you want. Serve it with a knife to help folks get that cheesy goodness.

It won’t take long to make. You can use homemade cranberry sauce, or store bought. And whatever honey you keep on hand.

And enjoy. Wishing you the happiest of holidays, whatever holiday you celebrate.

