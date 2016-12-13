I could see the twinkle of the white lights on our Christmas tree as I pulled out of our driveway yesterday. There they were, the bright sight that reminds me that the holiday season is here. It’s time to be merry and be joyful.

All over, houses are lit up with light displays — from bushes in the yard to the snowman at the front door. And as I look at them, driving from home to wherever, I think about how I’ll decorate our house next year — when I hope to have a house to decorate.

In the meantime, our little tree is adorned with decorations collected over the last 15 years. Ones my kids made in preschool hang alongside that one special ornament I bought at a fancy department store when I was in college. In the doorway, a kissing ball that I bought as a joke years ago hangs as it does every year. And around our living room, nutcrackers and tabletop decorations make the room feel even more festive.

Perhaps this week, I’ll even string lights creatively across a wall.

This holiday season seems to be flying by at breakneck speed. In the meantime, while it’s still here, the glimpse of our tree in the window makes me smile. It’s a good time of year to be happy, and we are.

And that happiness is best celebrated — with parties, gatherings and more. When you head to your next one, what will you bring? You might want to try these Flaky Spinach Garlic Pinwheels.

This appetizer is an easy, toss together one that seems far more complicated than it is.

You start with puff pastry and butter. Defrost your puff pastry and soften the butter so it’s spreadable.

Then spread the butter all over one side of the puff pastry. Season with salt and pepper.

Then sprinkle with minced garlic, shallots, parsley and chopped fresh baby spinach.

Now, it’s time to roll — working from the long end, roll that pastry into a log and then slice into 3/4-inch slices.

Lay the slices on a parchment-lined baking sheet. And then bake, until they are brown and puffy.

Then, serve them. With coffee. Or hot cocoa. Or as part of a whole appetizer spread.

Quick, easy, simple — and perfect for holiday fetes of all sizes.

