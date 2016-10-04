Wild Blueberry Biscotti

Unexplained happenings are common in the Bangor Historical Society’s historic Thomas A. Hill House. Items go missing and are found, much later, where they should have been in the first place. Lights turn on that shouldn’t. Others work mysteriously. Strange noises are heard.

Those are among the ghostly tidbits I learned this past weekend when we took the Ghostly Bangor walking tour hosted by the historical society. From death to murder to pets long deceased, we traversed downtown, hearing story after story of haunted happenings right here in downtown Bangor.

The one that gave me a little chill was about a woman in white who dwells near the old YMCA building on Hammond Street, walking back and forth as if looking for her family. It’s believed that the family was buried in the small cemetery that used to be there, but when the cemetery was moved, somehow her soul was left behind.

Tours, which last a little over an hour, are scheduled every Saturday until Halloween as well as select Tuesdays and Thursdays, and leave from the Hill House. It’s $10 each, and totally worth it for a little historical fun.

Of course, being haunted isn’t just about spirits. As the tour guide pointed out, we can be haunted by other things too — times past, buildings that once were a beacon to the city and even seasons.

However, you don’t have to be haunted by the ghosts of farmers markets past this autumn. We’re lucky to live in a state with so many farmers markets, and so many farmers looking to extend the season in whatever ways they can. Like Highland Farm, for instance, who sell blueberries year round from stands. Though the blueberry season is long ended, their frozen wild blueberries are a summery delight whenever.

And they’re amazing in biscotti like this.

Biscotti are Italian cookies that are twice baked, first as a log then as slices. They crisp in the oven (and further upon standing) and are typically served with coffee.

To make these, you start by sifting the dry ingredients together. Add the blueberries and stir to combine. Then whisk together the wet ingredients.

Combine the dry and wet ingredients until a crumbly mess forms. Then turn out the dough onto a floured board and knead together.

I warn you, this will be messy. It’s best to knead with wet hands though — you’ll have less sticking then. This is a sticky dough, especially because of the berries that will burst while you’re kneading. But that’s okay.

Once a ball is formed, place it on a parchment lined baking sheet. Then form it into a log — about 12-inches long and 1/2 -inch thick. Then bake.

Once it’s done baking, let it cool for a bit and slice it up before baking again.

A word to the wise: don’t overcrowd the baking sheet for the second baking. The biscotti won’t crisp well if you do.

Enjoy this with coffee … and perhaps a chilling reading. While you don’t need to be haunted by the fruits of summer, a little scary literature is always welcome.



Print Wild Blueberry Biscotti Author: Sarah Walker Caron Serves: yields about 24 pieces Ingredients 2 cups all-purpose flour

½ cup sugar

1 tsp baking soda

½ tsp salt

1 cup frozen wild blueberries

3 large eggs

1 tsp vanilla extract Instructions Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Line a baking sheet with parchment paper. In a large bowl, sift together the flour, sugar, baking soda and salt until well combined. Stir in the blueberries. In a small bowl, beat together the eggs and vanilla extract. Pour into the dry mixture and stir until combined. The mixture will be crumbly but should be moistened. Turn the dough out onto a floured board and knead well for 2-3 minutes, until the dough comes together. The blueberries will burst, and it will be a wet but form-holding dough. Transfer to the prepared baking sheet and shape into a 12-inch-long, 1-inch-thick log. Slide the baking sheet into the oven and bake for 30 minutes. Transfer to a wire rack and cool for 10 minutes. Reduce the oven to 325 degrees. Slice the biscotti into ½-inch thick pieces on the diagonal. Place on the baking sheet and bake for 7-8 minutes per side, flipping once. You will probably need a second baking sheet for this. Once done, transfer the biscotti pieces to a cooling rack and cool completely. Store in an airtight container and enjoy within a week. 3.2.1311

